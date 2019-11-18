|
|
STOJANOVSKI Christopher of Bexley
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday, 15 November 2019. Beloved husband of Maya, Dearly loved Tato of Ruby. Loving son of Stojan and Sonja. Loved brother and brother in law of Julie and Dragan. Adored uncle of Mia. Loved son in law of Vlado and Kopra, Loving brother in law of Vasko and Natalie. Christopher will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 41 Years
Always loved and Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Christopher's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Tuesday, 19 November 2019 at 10am.
Following the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.
Prayers will be recited in the chapel at H. Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday November 18, 2019 at 6pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 18, 2019