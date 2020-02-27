|
|
RYMAN Christopher of Figtree
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 22 February 2020 at home. Beloved husband of Megan. Loved brother and brother in law of Winsome and Fred Hills, Kerry, Adrian (dec), Joanne and Paul Reczek, Ian and Rhonda, Mark, Donald and Sharyn, Donna and Garth Evans, David and Wendy, Tod and Joanne. Loving uncle and great uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Christopher will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 68 Years
Now with Christ his Saviour and Lord
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Christopher's funeral service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Eastern Street Gwynneville on Monday, 2 March 2020 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020