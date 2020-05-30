Home
Christopher "Oils" JOILS

Christopher "Oils" JOILS Notice
JOILS Christopher "Oils" of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday May 25, 2020. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Shaun and Amanda, Adam and Melanie. Cherished Poppy Oils of Jasmine, Harry, Jett, Darcey, Griffin, and Tilly. Loved brother of Peter (Dec) and Tony. Son of the late Harry and Faith Joils. Oils will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends. The Gong will be a poorer place without him.



Aged 76 Years



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 30, 2020
