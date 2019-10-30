Home
Christine Mary GARDNER


1951 - 2019
Christine Mary GARDNER Notice
GARDNER Christine Mary 21.4.1951-26.10.2019

Late of The Oaks



Loved wife & soul mate of Les, Loving mother of Kelly & Beth, Loved sister of Garry



Greatly Loved and Sorely Missed



The relatives and friends of Chris are warmly invited to her Funeral Service to be held at Gledswood Homestead & Winery, 900 Camden Valley Way, Catherine Field on Wednesday 6th November 2019 commencing at 12pm

Refreshments and light lunch to follow the Service.



'Private Cremation'



The family request that bright clothing be worn and to bring an elephant for Chris.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research Australia inChris' name would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019
