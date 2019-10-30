|
|
GARDNER Christine Mary 21.4.1951-26.10.2019
Late of The Oaks
Loved wife & soul mate of Les, Loving mother of Kelly & Beth, Loved sister of Garry
Greatly Loved and Sorely Missed
The relatives and friends of Chris are warmly invited to her Funeral Service to be held at Gledswood Homestead & Winery, 900 Camden Valley Way, Catherine Field on Wednesday 6th November 2019 commencing at 12pm
Refreshments and light lunch to follow the Service.
'Private Cremation'
The family request that bright clothing be worn and to bring an elephant for Chris.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research Australia inChris' name would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019