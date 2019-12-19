Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
Christene Anne HERMANN

Christene Anne HERMANN Notice
HERMANN Christene Anne of Towradgi



Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, 15 December 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Shirley, Robert, and Peter (Step father) all dec. Loved sister and sister in law of Robert (dec) and Phillipa, Warren (dec) and Julie, Peter (dec) and their families. Christene will be sadly missed by her loving family, carers and dear friends at Towradgi Group Home.



Aged 63Years

God has you in His keeping,

we have you in our hearts.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Christene's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday, 23 December 2019 at 2:00pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 19, 2019
