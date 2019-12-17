|
|
KYRIACOU Christalla (Christallou) Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday 14 December 2019. Beloved wife of Christos (dec). Dearly loved mother of Bobby, Helen (dec), Margo, Ann, Zoye, Mary, Andrew (dec), Michael, Tania, Paula and their families. Cherished Yiayia of her 23 grandchildren and Big Yiayia of her 30 great grandchildren. Christalla will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Cyrpus and England. Aged 97 years At Peace Relatives and friends are invited to attend Christalla's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 at 10:30am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. Prayers will be recited in the Chapel H Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Tuesday 17, 2019 at 7pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 17, 2019