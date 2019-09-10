Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Chrisanthi LYSANDROU

Chrisanthi LYSANDROU Notice
LYSANDROU Chrisanthi

of West Wollongong formerly of Cyprus



Passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Dearly loved mother, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother.



Aged 85 Years

Forever in our hearts



Prayers will be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday September 12, 2019 at 7pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Christanthi's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street, Wollongong on Friday September 13, 2019 at 10.30am to be followed by burial at Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 10, 2019
