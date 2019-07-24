|
|
FLEMING Cheyenne Tahnee of Albion Park, formerly of Oak Flats
Passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 19, 2019. Treasured daughter of John & Karen. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Heath & Kristy, Daniel & Rowena. Much loved Aunty Chey to Wil, Sienna, Kai and Koah.
Aged 28 Years
Eternally Loved
Relatives and friends of Cheyenne are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday July 30, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the Service a Private Burial will take place.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Black Dog Institute and Beyond Blue would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019