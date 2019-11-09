|
Banning
Cheryl Elizabeth
20/02/1954-10/11/2018
If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, we'd walk right up to heaven, and bring you back again. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. God looked around his garden, he found an empty space. Then he looked down upon earth, and he saw your precious face. He put his arms around you, and he lifted you to rest. Gods garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best.
Thinking of you always John, Allison, Scott, Brad, Chris, Kayla, Dean, Sarina and Holly
