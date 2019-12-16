Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St Michael's Catholic Church
325 Lawrence Hargrave Drive
Thirroul
Burial
Following Services
Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery
Charlotte "Lottie" ZIEGELAAR

Charlotte "Lottie" ZIEGELAAR Notice
ZIEGELAAR Charlotte "Lottie" of Mt Pleasant.



Peacefully departed this earthly life on 13th December, 2019. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Williem 'Bill'. Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Monique & Peter. Loved Sister & Sister-in-law of Mary & Robert (dec), Neta & John (both dec), Neil & Jane. Loved Aunty to all her Nieces and Nephews.



Aged 89 Years

'Now reunited with Bill'





Mass of Christian Burial for Charlotte will be offered at St Michael's Catholic Church, 325 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Thirroul on Wednesday 18th December, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the church service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery for burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 16, 2019
