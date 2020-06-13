|
WILKIE Charlotte Cowie Mackie Passed away on June 10th, 2020. Of Kanahooka, formerly of Berkeley. Loving Wife of the late John. A much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. 'Sarley' missed by all of her family and friends.
Aged 91 Years
A service for Charlotte will be held on Thursday June 18th, 2020 at 12pm. If you would like to attend, please contact Hansen & Cole Funerals. Alternatively, you may view the service via the following link:
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: HansencoleKG Login: HCKUKK
Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 13 to June 16, 2020