|
|
SULTANA Charlie of Warilla
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 12 November 2019. Beloved husband of Lily. Dearly loved father and father in law of Tony and Jenny, Paul and Andrina, Sandra and Harvey, Joanne and Goran. Much loved Nanu of his grandchildren TJ and Emily, Chris and Sinead, Rebecca and Darren, Tonya, Jamie, Holly, Nicolas, Corey, Jordan and great grandchildren Lexi, Layla, Tyrone, Jaxon. Charlie will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Malta.
Aged 80 years
Always loved and sadly missed
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Charlie's funeral service to be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 19 College Avenue Shellharbour City Centre on Monday, 18 November 2019 at 11am. Following his service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Carunya Dementia Health Care
would be greatly appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019