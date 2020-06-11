|
|
O'DONNELL Charlie of Dapto
formerly of Scotland
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, 8 June 2020. Beloved husband of Miriam. Much loved father and father in law of Pat and Kim, Don and Lyn, Sandra and Russell, Barry and Sue, Hilary and Jim. Adored Pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Manus. Charlie will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Scotland.
Aged 79 years
Forever in our Hearts
A private service will be held
Due to current restrictions numbers are limited to 50 people. Charlie's family encourage you to watch his service via a link located on
funeralannouncement.com.au.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 11, 2020