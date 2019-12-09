|
|
WEST Charles 'Chic' of Dapto
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, 5 December 2019. Beloved husband of Vanette. Much loved father and father in law of Michele and Mick, Debby and Phil, Johnny and Susan. Beloved Poppy of his grandchildren and great grandchildren Lachlan, Kerrod, Matthew, Jason, Jess, Aidrian, Brandon, and Conor. Loved brother of June (dec). Loved uncle to Robyn, Philip and family. Chic will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 82 Years
Sadly missed and gone fishing
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Charles' funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 9, 2019