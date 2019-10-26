Home
PARTON Charles 'Allan' of Kiama Downs Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of June. Dearly loved father and father in law of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Allan will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends. Aged 94 Years Our memories of you will be treasured forever Relatives and friends are invited to attend Allan's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Friday November 1, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019
