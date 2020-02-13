Home
Requiem Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St Mary's Towers
415 Douglas Park Drive
Douglas Park
View Map
Charles MIFSUD


1939 - 2020
Charles MIFSUD Notice
MIFSUD Charles Carmel Late of Wilton, Formerly Wollongong 10th February 2020 Aged 81 years Dearly loved Husband of the late Connie. Beloved Father and Father-in-law to Josephine & Anthony, Tony & Maria, Louis and Donna. Dearest Nunu to Michael, Luke, Christian, Adrian, Carla, Jayden, Natalie & Stephanie. Great-Nunu to Mira. Requiem Mass for the late Charles will be celebrated at St Mary's Towers, 415 Douglas Park Drive, Douglas Park at 10.30am on Monday, 17th February 2020, after which the cortege will proceed to Thirlmere Cemetery. Picton 46 771 644 - Camden 46 556 433



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 13, 2020
