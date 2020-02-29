Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward HARRIS


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Charles Edward HARRIS Notice
HARRIS Charles Edward NX 307662



Passed away peacefully on February 21st 2020, of Thirroul. Dearly beloved Husband of the late Ruth. Loving Father of Raymond (dec), Lynette, and Father-in-law of Beverley (dec), Graham (dec), and Brian. Dear Poppy of Kylie, Dallas, Michelle (dec), Paul and his Great Grandchildren Lachlan, Mitchell and Ivy.



Aged 96 Years

Promoted to Glory



Relatives and friends of Charles are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Wednesday March 4th 2020 commencing at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to McCauley Lodge, a box will be located at the Chapel.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -