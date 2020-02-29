|
|
HARRIS Charles Edward NX 307662
Passed away peacefully on February 21st 2020, of Thirroul. Dearly beloved Husband of the late Ruth. Loving Father of Raymond (dec), Lynette, and Father-in-law of Beverley (dec), Graham (dec), and Brian. Dear Poppy of Kylie, Dallas, Michelle (dec), Paul and his Great Grandchildren Lachlan, Mitchell and Ivy.
Aged 96 Years
Promoted to Glory
Relatives and friends of Charles are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Wednesday March 4th 2020 commencing at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to McCauley Lodge, a box will be located at the Chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020