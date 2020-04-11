|
|
COELHO Celestina 02.09.1935 - 06.04.2020
Late of Lake Heights.
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
A private family service to celebrate the life of Celestina will be held on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at 10.00am.
Celestina's family understand and respect that many of her family and friends will not be able to attend the service. Your love and care is gratefully appreciated in these difficult circumstances.
Celestina's family invite you to light a candle or make a personal gesture and spend a moment remembering and giving thanks for her life at that time.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 11, 2020