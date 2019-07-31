Home
Ceinwen Gwendoline "Gwen" ORCHARD

Ceinwen Gwendoline "Gwen" ORCHARD Notice
ORCHARD Ceinwen Gwendoline 'Gwen'

of Warilla

formerly of the Rhondda Valley, Wales



Passed away peacefully 28 July 2019. Beloved wife of Jack (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John and Carolyn, Lynne and Peter. Loving Nan of her grandchildren Sandra, Linda, Rhondda, Sian, Kara, Matthew and loving Nanny Cein of her great grandchildren Chloe, Lily, Harvey, Henry. Gwen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends both here and in Wales and England.



Aged 90 Years

Nos Da Cariad



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gwen's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Friday 2 August, 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to the

Childrens Cancer Research



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
