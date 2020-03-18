|
|
BRIGHT Cecil Thomas James Passed away peacefully on 13.3.20 at Warrigal Albion Park Rail, formerly of Port Kembla. Loving Husband of Avis (dec) and Father of Ken & Elaine, Lynell & Darren, Mark & Wendy. Loving Pop to his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and Brother to Oriel & Elaine.
Aged 95
In God's Care
The relatives and friends of Ces are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel, of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange, on Friday March 20, 2020 commencing at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Port Kembla Baptist Church. A donation box will be provided at the chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020