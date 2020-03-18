Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Cecil Thomas James BRIGHT


1924 - 2020
Cecil Thomas James BRIGHT Notice
BRIGHT Cecil Thomas James Passed away peacefully on 13.3.20 at Warrigal Albion Park Rail, formerly of Port Kembla. Loving Husband of Avis (dec) and Father of Ken & Elaine, Lynell & Darren, Mark & Wendy. Loving Pop to his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and Brother to Oriel & Elaine.



Aged 95

In God's Care



The relatives and friends of Ces are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel, of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange, on Friday March 20, 2020 commencing at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Port Kembla Baptist Church. A donation box will be provided at the chapel door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020
