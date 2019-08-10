Home
CATHY SADOLEWSKI


1933 - 2019
CATHY SADOLEWSKI Notice
SADOLEWSKI CATHY Passed away peacefully on August 7th 2019, of West Wollongong. Dearly beloved Wife of Aleks. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Greg & Michelle. Adored Grandma of Georgina. Loved Sister and Sister-in-law of Margaret & Arnold. Cherished Aunty of Jacquie, Robert and their families.



Aged 85 Years

Always In Our Hearts



Relatives and friends of Cathy are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church, 2 Powell Street, West Wollongong on Tuesday August 13th 2019 commencing at 11am. At conclusion of the Church Service, the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery where Cathy will be laid to rest.

Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers

to Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care, a box

will be located at the Church for this purpose.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 10, 2019
