Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy PHILLIPS

Add a Memory
Cathy PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS (nee BOURKE) Cathy of Kiama



Passed away on Friday, 24 April 2020. Taken from us suddenly. Dearly loved mother of Scott, Sam, Henry, Isaac (dec) and Fred. Loved daughter of Bryan and Beryl. Loved sister of Kerry, Trish, Helen, Bernadette, Lynne, Margaret (dec), Monica and Wendy. Cathy will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.



Aged 53 Years



A private service will be held.



Due to COVID restrictions, family kindly invite you to view Cathy's service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -