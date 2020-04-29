|
PHILLIPS (nee BOURKE) Cathy of Kiama
Passed away on Friday, 24 April 2020. Taken from us suddenly. Dearly loved mother of Scott, Sam, Henry, Isaac (dec) and Fred. Loved daughter of Bryan and Beryl. Loved sister of Kerry, Trish, Helen, Bernadette, Lynne, Margaret (dec), Monica and Wendy. Cathy will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Aged 53 Years
A private service will be held.
Due to COVID restrictions, family kindly invite you to view Cathy's service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2020