SWAN Catherine of Bulli
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 17 March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Earnest 'Kel'. Dearly loved mother of Kevin, and Rhonda. Loving Nana of Kerri, Leesa, Natalie and of her 5 great grandchildren. Catherine will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 93 Years
Take Care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Catherine's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 20 March 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020