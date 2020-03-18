Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
Catherine SWAN Notice
SWAN Catherine of Bulli



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 17 March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Earnest 'Kel'. Dearly loved mother of Kevin, and Rhonda. Loving Nana of Kerri, Leesa, Natalie and of her 5 great grandchildren. Catherine will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 93 Years

Take Care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Catherine's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 20 March 2020 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020
