NORTHEY CATHERINE NEE EDWARDS
06/09/1926 - 13/08/2019
Passed away peacefully
Beloved wife of Frank (dec). Loved Mother to Jennifer & Steven, Maureen & Terry, Annette and Colleen (dec). Loving Grandmother to Troy & Tammy, Darren & Angela, Tanya & Jason, Glenn (dec), Chris, Vanessa and Todd and Great Grandmother to Chloe and Luke, Ava and Annie, Henry.
Forever in Our Hearts.
Relatives and friends of Catherine are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 19th August 2019 commencing at 12pm. Following the Chapel service, the funeral will proceed to Kembla Grange lawn cemetery for burial.
