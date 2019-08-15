Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
CATHERINE NORTHEY


1926 - 2019
CATHERINE NORTHEY Notice
NORTHEY CATHERINE NEE EDWARDS



06/09/1926 - 13/08/2019



Passed away peacefully



Beloved wife of Frank (dec). Loved Mother to Jennifer & Steven, Maureen & Terry, Annette and Colleen (dec). Loving Grandmother to Troy & Tammy, Darren & Angela, Tanya & Jason, Glenn (dec), Chris, Vanessa and Todd and Great Grandmother to Chloe and Luke, Ava and Annie, Henry.



Forever in Our Hearts.



Relatives and friends of Catherine are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 19th August 2019 commencing at 12pm. Following the Chapel service, the funeral will proceed to Kembla Grange lawn cemetery for burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
