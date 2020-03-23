Home
FLETCHER Catherine Tweed Heads, formerly from Bulli Age 88 Passed away peacefully 17th March, 2020. Eldest child of Bill and Ina Miller. Dearly loved wife of John Fletcher. Loving mum of Jean, Cathie, Annette, William and Gina. Loving nan of 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Called Home Forever in our Hearts Always remembered Never forgotten. Funeral held at Tweed Heads crematorium 11.30am Monday 23rd March. Service held by Simplicity Funerals.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2020
