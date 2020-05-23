Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Service
Monday, May 25, 2020
12:00 PM
live streamed
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: UCFJUH
Cassandra Lee PARMENTER


1982 - 2020
Cassandra Lee PARMENTER Notice
PARMENTER Cassandra Lee 'Cassie'



Loving partner of Adam (dec). Cherished mother of Jayden, Kelsey and Cody. Adored daughter of Stuart & Linda (dec) and step daughter to Kerry. Much loved sister of Drew. She will be missed by all her family and friends.



Aged 38 Years



A private gathering to celebrate Cassie's life will be held on Monday 25th May, 2020 at 12pm. The service will be live streamed and you are welcome to view using the following link:



www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: UCFJUH



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020
