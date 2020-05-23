|
|
PARMENTER Cassandra Lee 'Cassie'
Loving partner of Adam (dec). Cherished mother of Jayden, Kelsey and Cody. Adored daughter of Stuart & Linda (dec) and step daughter to Kerry. Much loved sister of Drew. She will be missed by all her family and friends.
Aged 38 Years
A private gathering to celebrate Cassie's life will be held on Monday 25th May, 2020 at 12pm. The service will be live streamed and you are welcome to view using the following link:
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: UCFJUH
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020