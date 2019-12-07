Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Carolynne Elsie GERARDS

Carolynne Elsie GERARDS Notice
GERARDS (nee Neaves) Carolynne Elsie of Haywards Bay

formerly of Wonoona



Passed away after a long illness on Friday, 6 December 2019. Beloved wife of William. Dearly loved mother of Steven, Michael, David. Much loved Grandma, Great Grandma and loved sister. Carolynne will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 67 years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person,

no one can replace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carolynne's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019
