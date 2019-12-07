|
|
GERARDS (nee Neaves) Carolynne Elsie of Haywards Bay
formerly of Wonoona
Passed away after a long illness on Friday, 6 December 2019. Beloved wife of William. Dearly loved mother of Steven, Michael, David. Much loved Grandma, Great Grandma and loved sister. Carolynne will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 67 years
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person,
no one can replace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carolynne's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019