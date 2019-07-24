|
|
WOODS Carolyn Anne of Woonona
Passed away on 19 July 2019 surrounded by the ones she loved. Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of Jessica and Jay. Loving Nanna Lynne of her grandchildren Samantha, Alexander, Nicholas , Grace. Loved sister and sister in law. Lynne will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the U.S.A.
Aged 68 Years
Rest in peace
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carolyn's funeral service to be held at the Chapel Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes highway Bulli on Friday July 26, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019