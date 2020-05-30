Home
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St Paul's Catholic Church
Albion Park
View Map
Carole Margaret MILLER


1931 - 2020
Carole Margaret MILLER Notice
MILLER Carole Margaret (nee SMITH)



Late of Warrigal Village, Albion Park Rail

Died peacefully on Monday May 25th, 2020

in her 89th year



Loved and loving wife of Robert.



Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Chris & Jenny, Michael, Philip & Jennifer, Cathy & Deborah, Mandy, Jeanine & Glyn, James (dec), Felicity, Libby & Kieran, and Gabi & Rodney.



Treasured Nanna of her 31 grandchildren and their partners and Great Nanna of their families.



Very proud matriarch of her 100 plus descendants. Adored only child of Maudie & 'Nipper' Smith and daughter-in-law of Jean & Robert Miller (all deceased)



Dearest sister-in-law, Aunty and cousin.



Appreciated by her Speech and Drama family.



Loved Always



A private (COVID-19 restrictions) funeral service will be held at

St Paul's Catholic Church, Albion Park

on Monday June 1st at 10am.



The services will be streamed live and you are welcome to view the services using the following link, from 9:45. If you are unable to view the services live, a recording of the services will be available after 1pm on the same link.



http://www.funeralvideo.com.au/CaroleMiller



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smith Family



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 30, 2020
