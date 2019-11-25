|
|
ETHERINGTON Carole Frances Passed away after a courageous battle on November 22nd, 2019. Loving Wife of the late Ray. Much loved Mum of Tammy, Shane and Hannah. Adored Nanna to her Grandchildren. A beloved Sister, Aunt and friend to many.
Aged 65 Years
Now At Peace
Finally Reunited With The Love Of Her Life
Relatives and friends of Carole are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Wednesday November 27th, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation
to Motor Neurone Disease, a box will be
located at the Chapel for this purpose.
By request, please wear bright colours.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 25, 2019