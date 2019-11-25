Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
More Obituaries for Carole ETHERINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Frances ETHERINGTON


1954 - 2019
Carole Frances ETHERINGTON Notice
ETHERINGTON Carole Frances Passed away after a courageous battle on November 22nd, 2019. Loving Wife of the late Ray. Much loved Mum of Tammy, Shane and Hannah. Adored Nanna to her Grandchildren. A beloved Sister, Aunt and friend to many.



Aged 65 Years

Now At Peace

Finally Reunited With The Love Of Her Life



Relatives and friends of Carole are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Wednesday November 27th, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation

to Motor Neurone Disease, a box will be

located at the Chapel for this purpose.

By request, please wear bright colours.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 25, 2019
