More Obituaries for Carol WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol WHITE

Carol WHITE Notice
WHITE Carol of Barrack Heights



Passed away unexpectedly on September 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of Joan and Len. Dearly loved mum of Jaimi, Nikki. Loved sister of David, John. Carol will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in England.



Aged 59 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carol's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

The Cancer Support Group Sussex Inlet

would be greatly appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019
