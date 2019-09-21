|
|
WHITE Carol of Barrack Heights
Passed away unexpectedly on September 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of Joan and Len. Dearly loved mum of Jaimi, Nikki. Loved sister of David, John. Carol will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in England.
Aged 59 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carol's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to
The Cancer Support Group Sussex Inlet
would be greatly appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019