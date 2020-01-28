|
NAYLOR Carol of Koonawarra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 21 January 2020. Beloved soul mate of Danny. Much loved mother and mother in law of Michael, Isabel and Richard, Danny Boy, Chris, Cliff and Jahnaya. Cherished Nan-Nan of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law of Eric and Lorraine, Suzie and Rodney, and Liz. Carol will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 69 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carol's funeral service to be held at St Luke'sAnglican Church, Prince Edward Drive, Brownsville on Friday, 31 January 2020 at 1pm. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 28, 2020