More Obituaries for Carmela CAIAZZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela CAIAZZO

Carmela CAIAZZO Notice
CAIAZZO Carmela Died peacefully Friday, 19th July, 2019. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved by her children Lou and Anna and Nonna to Livia and Shane, Calia and Nick and Carole. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carmela's funeral service at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 48-50 Princes H'way, Undanderra on Friday 26th July at 11.30am, burial to follow at Lakeside Memorial Park. Picaluna Funerals [email protected] Phone: (02) 9191 5006



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019
