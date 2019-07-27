|
|
OEHM Carlysle Beverley (Carl) Passed away peacefully with his loving wife Barbara by his side on July 21, 2019. Dearly loved father and father in law of Gregory and Nicola, Adrian and Michelle. Loving grandfather of Rebekah and adopted grandfather of Dane, Elly, Sophie, Freddie and Lizzie. Brother of Paul (dec) and Dolores. Carl will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 89 Years
In God's Care
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Carl's funeral service to be held at the Soldiers and Miners Memorial Church, Cordeaux Road, Mt Kembla on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 10am.
Carl's family wish to thank the Doctors, Nurses and staff of the C6 West Palliative Care Unit, Wollongong Hospital and in lieu of flowers donations to the unit would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 27, 2019