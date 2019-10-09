Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Carla CAPASSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carla CAPASSO

Add a Memory
Carla CAPASSO Notice
CAPASSO Carla of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raffaele. Adored mother of Carlo. Much loved Nonna and Zia.



Aged 84 Years

Forever in our hearts



Requiem Mass for the repose of Carla's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Thursday October 10, 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to the Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Rosary will be held in the chapel Parsons Funerals, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong, TONIGHT Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 6pm



In lieu of flowers donations to Wollongong Hospital Cancer Unit would be greatly appreciated.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carla's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.