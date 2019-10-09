|
|
CAPASSO Carla of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raffaele. Adored mother of Carlo. Much loved Nonna and Zia.
Aged 84 Years
Forever in our hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of Carla's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Thursday October 10, 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to the Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Rosary will be held in the chapel Parsons Funerals, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong, TONIGHT Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 6pm
In lieu of flowers donations to Wollongong Hospital Cancer Unit would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019