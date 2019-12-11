|
|
HALSALL Burnice Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 8 December 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late John 'Jock'. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Burnice and Geoff (dec). Much loved Nan of Robert, Adrian, Jodie, and their partners. Adored great grandmother of her six great grandchildren. Burnice will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 99 Years & 10 Months
Our memories of you
will be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Burnice's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday, 13 December 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 11, 2019