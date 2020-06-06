|
ZUCCO Bruno of Horsley, formerly of Tarrawanna
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 2, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Rita. Devoted father and father-in-law of Kathy & Edy, Peter & Adele. Adored Nonno of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bruno will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends both here and in Italy.
Aged 90 Years
Rest In Peace
A Private Service for Bruno will be held on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 10:30am. Bruno's family are inviting you to watch the service via live streaming using the following link:
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: LakesideMP Password: AYJOOG
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020