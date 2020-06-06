Home
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Bruno ZUCCO


1929 - 2020
Bruno ZUCCO Notice
ZUCCO Bruno of Horsley, formerly of Tarrawanna



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 2, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Rita. Devoted father and father-in-law of Kathy & Edy, Peter & Adele. Adored Nonno of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bruno will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends both here and in Italy.



Aged 90 Years

Rest In Peace



A Private Service for Bruno will be held on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 10:30am. Bruno's family are inviting you to watch the service via live streaming using the following link:

www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: LakesideMP Password: AYJOOG



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020
