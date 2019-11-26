|
|
CARIDI Bruno of Towradgi
Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Loved husband of Carmela. Loving father and father-in-law of Maria and Phillip, Frank and Robyn. Much loved Nonno to Giordano and Matteo. Sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy. Family would like to thank the staff at Marco Polo Woonona for their love, support and care.
Aged 87 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of Bruno's soul will be celebrated at St John Vianney Co-Cathedral, 1 Cabbage Tree Lane, Fairy Meadow on Friday November 29, 2019 at 10 am. Following the Mass, family only will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Australia would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 26, 2019