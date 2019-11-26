Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St John Vianney Co-Cathedral
1 Cabbage Tree Lane
Fairy Meadow
Bruno CARIDI

Bruno CARIDI Notice
CARIDI Bruno of Towradgi



Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Loved husband of Carmela. Loving father and father-in-law of Maria and Phillip, Frank and Robyn. Much loved Nonno to Giordano and Matteo. Sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy. Family would like to thank the staff at Marco Polo Woonona for their love, support and care.



Aged 87 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Requiem Mass for the repose of Bruno's soul will be celebrated at St John Vianney Co-Cathedral, 1 Cabbage Tree Lane, Fairy Meadow on Friday November 29, 2019 at 10 am. Following the Mass, family only will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Australia would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 26, 2019
