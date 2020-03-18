|
|
JONES Bruce Stanley Of Kanahooka
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 15 March 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Dearly loved father and father in law of Graham and Lea, Kevin and Christine, Ian and Tracey, Debbie (dec), Donna and Paul, Barry and Michelle. Loving Pop of his 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Bruce will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 81 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bruce's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 20 March 2020 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020