Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Stanley JONES

Add a Memory
Bruce Stanley JONES Notice
JONES Bruce Stanley Of Kanahooka



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 15 March 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Dearly loved father and father in law of Graham and Lea, Kevin and Christine, Ian and Tracey, Debbie (dec), Donna and Paul, Barry and Michelle. Loving Pop of his 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Bruce will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 81 Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bruce's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 20 March 2020 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -