Bruce PIGGINS


1935 - 2020
Bruce PIGGINS Notice
PIGGINS

Bruce Phillip

25.10.1935 - 11.5.2020

Late of Kanahooka, formerly of Campsie and Gymea NSW.

Passed away at Wollongong Hospital on Monday 11th May aged 85.

Cherished father of Kim and father-in law of Barry.

Loving grandfather to Taylor & Lauren

Brother to Marie and June (deceased)

Uncle to Sheridan, Mark & Michelle

Family is very thankful for the support from his nursing and medical team and his very caring friends Frank, Terri and Janice

Loved and Sadly missed

Privately Cremated

Timeless Funerals

1800 971 001
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 16, 2020
