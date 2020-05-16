|
PIGGINS
Bruce Phillip
25.10.1935 - 11.5.2020
Late of Kanahooka, formerly of Campsie and Gymea NSW.
Passed away at Wollongong Hospital on Monday 11th May aged 85.
Cherished father of Kim and father-in law of Barry.
Loving grandfather to Taylor & Lauren
Brother to Marie and June (deceased)
Uncle to Sheridan, Mark & Michelle
Family is very thankful for the support from his nursing and medical team and his very caring friends Frank, Terri and Janice
Loved and Sadly missed
Privately Cremated
Timeless Funerals
1800 971 001
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 16, 2020