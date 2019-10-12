Home
BRON DANIEL BRIGHTLING 5/7/70 - 12/10/07 12 years have gone, since we last said goodbye, but the memories of you are always inside, not a day goes by, where we don't mention your name, and I know in years to come, it will still be the same, Bron you were a husband, a father and a mate and our feelings for you no one can take. Bron we'll always miss you but no more tears will be shed. We will always laugh and smile at all our beautiful memories instead. Your wife Maria and our kids Mikayla, John and James. "Keep on keeping on"



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019
