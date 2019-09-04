Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIGID TANCRED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIGID TANCRED

Add a Memory
BRIGID TANCRED Notice
TANCRED BRIGID of Minnamurra

formerly of Drummoyne



Passed away suddenly on Sunday, 1 September 2019. Companion of the late Kevin Young. Daughter of Arnold and Molly, sister of Marea Kelly, John Tancred and the late Brett Tancred. Mum to Andrew, Nicholas and Patrick Baume and Biddy to Robyn, Susanna and their children, Alex, Max, Eliza, Celeste, and Madeleine.



Aged 83 Years

Strong determined and loving

She will be sadly missed



Brigid's funeral service will be held in the Camellia Chapel Macquarie Park Cemetery and Crematorium, Corner Dehli & Plassey Roads, North Ryde on Friday, 6 September 2019, at 3.30pm. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRIGID's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.