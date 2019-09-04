|
TANCRED BRIGID of Minnamurra
formerly of Drummoyne
Passed away suddenly on Sunday, 1 September 2019. Companion of the late Kevin Young. Daughter of Arnold and Molly, sister of Marea Kelly, John Tancred and the late Brett Tancred. Mum to Andrew, Nicholas and Patrick Baume and Biddy to Robyn, Susanna and their children, Alex, Max, Eliza, Celeste, and Madeleine.
Aged 83 Years
Strong determined and loving
She will be sadly missed
Brigid's funeral service will be held in the Camellia Chapel Macquarie Park Cemetery and Crematorium, Corner Dehli & Plassey Roads, North Ryde on Friday, 6 September 2019, at 3.30pm. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 4, 2019