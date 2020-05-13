|
QUINN Bridget Esma Therese (Esma)
of Oak Flats
formerly of 'Kia-Ora', Black Springs
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday, 8 May 2020. Beloved wife of Allan. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Owen and Debbie, Lesley and Garry, Carol, Peter, and Narelle. Cherished Nanna and Gran Nan of her 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law of her late brothers and sisters and their families. Esma will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.
Aged 87 years
Forever in our Hearts
Private service to be held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2020