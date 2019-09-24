Home
Brian "Batman" TEMPLEMAN

Brian "Batman" TEMPLEMAN Notice
TEMPLEMAN Brian 'Batman' of Balgownie



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, 21st September 2019. Beloved husband of Lerlene. Loving father and father in law of Darren, Rodney (dec) and Tracey, Virginia and Rick. Much loved Poppy of Chloe, Madeline, Zachary, Kalab, Kiara. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family



Aged 81 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Friday Septemeber 27, 2019. at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to the NSW Cancer Council would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 24, 2019
