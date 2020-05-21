Home
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
https://bit.ly/2WM6uHp
Brian Robert (Brad) BRADLEY


1944 - 2020
Brian Robert (Brad) BRADLEY Notice
BRADLEY Brian (Brad) Robert of Farmborough Heights

25 August 1944 - 18 May 2020



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday 18 May. Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Devoted father and father-in-law of Daniel & Janice, Paul & Rebecca, Benjamin & Debbie, Michael & Greta, Lisa & Abdul. Adored grandfather of his grandchildren River, Duran, Vienna, Cheyenne, Raquel, Angus, Dominic, Hannah, Amelia, Sebastian, Samuel, Luke, Georgina, Tom, Harper, Anaya and Ayden. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Alan & Robyn, Jan & Michael, Sue & Alan, Richard (dec) & Robyn. Son to Rupert John and Ivy Agnes (both dec).



A private family service will be held on Saturday 23 May 2020. A live stream of this service will be open to all commencing at 11.00am on Saturday at https://bit.ly/2WM6uHp



In lieu of flowers please consider supporting either of Brian's favourite causes: the St Marks West Wollongong Anglican Church Building Fund (BSB 032-686 Acct No. 243731) or Guide Dogs NSW. https://bit.ly/3bKJmNS



'I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.'

2 Timothy 4:7



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 21, 2020
