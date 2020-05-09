|
|
GIFFORD Brian Patrick of Warrigal Mt Terry,
formerly of Port Kembla
With sadness we announce the passing of Brian on Tuesday, 5 May 2020. He passed away peacefully. Dearly loved son of Frank and Marie Gifford. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Clarrie Byrnes (dec), Jack & Gwen Gifford (both dec), Valerie & Les Austin (both dec), Bill Gifford (dec), Pat & Jim Trotter (both dec), Pam & Len (dec) Salisbury, Molly (dec) & Ray Boxsell. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 89 Years
Rest in Peace
A Private Service is to be held.
Special thank you to Staff
in Sunshine Warrigal Mount Terry.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 9, 2020