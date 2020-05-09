Home
Brian Patrick GIFFORD

Brian Patrick GIFFORD Notice
GIFFORD Brian Patrick of Warrigal Mt Terry,

formerly of Port Kembla



With sadness we announce the passing of Brian on Tuesday, 5 May 2020. He passed away peacefully. Dearly loved son of Frank and Marie Gifford. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Clarrie Byrnes (dec), Jack & Gwen Gifford (both dec), Valerie & Les Austin (both dec), Bill Gifford (dec), Pat & Jim Trotter (both dec), Pam & Len (dec) Salisbury, Molly (dec) & Ray Boxsell. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 89 Years

Rest in Peace



A Private Service is to be held.



Special thank you to Staff

in Sunshine Warrigal Mount Terry.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 9, 2020
