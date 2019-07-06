|
|
JOHNSON Brian of Bulli
Passed away peacefully on 4 July 2019. Beloved husband of the late Fidalma. Loving father and father in law of Daniel and Helen, Allan and Brenda. Much loved Pop of his 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Loved brother of his 9 siblings and their families. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 78 Years
Gone Fishing
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 10am.
A private burial will follow
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 6 to July 9, 2019