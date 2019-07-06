Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Brian JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON Brian of Bulli



Passed away peacefully on 4 July 2019. Beloved husband of the late Fidalma. Loving father and father in law of Daniel and Helen, Allan and Brenda. Much loved Pop of his 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Loved brother of his 9 siblings and their families. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 78 Years

Gone Fishing



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 10am.



A private burial will follow



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 6 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.