The Late Emerton, Brian Cyril Better known as "Emo" Passed away peacefully at the Goondiwindi Hospital, on the 22nd of December 2019 . Aged 64 Years " Such Is Life " Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a service of celebration and thanks for Emo to be held Graveside at the Yelarbon Cemetery on Saturday the 28th of December, commencing at 10.00am. In the Care of Bull Family Funerals " Where Families, Really Do Matter " Inglewood 07 4652 4291 Goondiwindi 07 4671 4653 All Areas 1300 361 679
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 26, 2019