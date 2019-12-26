Home
Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Yelarbon Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian EMERTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian EMERTON


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Brian EMERTON Notice
The Late Emerton, Brian Cyril Better known as "Emo" Passed away peacefully at the Goondiwindi Hospital, on the 22nd of December 2019 . Aged 64 Years " Such Is Life " Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a service of celebration and thanks for Emo to be held Graveside at the Yelarbon Cemetery on Saturday the 28th of December, commencing at 10.00am. In the Care of Bull Family Funerals " Where Families, Really Do Matter " Inglewood 07 4652 4291 Goondiwindi 07 4671 4653 All Areas 1300 361 679
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -