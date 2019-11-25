Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Stella Maris Catholic Church
Wilson Street cnr Wentworth Street
Shellharbour
View Map
Brian COSTELLO

Brian COSTELLO Notice
COSTELLO Brian Passed away surrounded by loving family on Thursday, 21 November 2019. Beloved husband of Agnes. Dearly loved father and father in law of Marcia and Rick, Kathy and Jim, Garry and Debbie, Colleen and Ian, Donna and Bill. Loving Poppy BJ to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 91 Years

Our memories of you

will be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's funeral service to be held at Stella Maris Catholic Church, Wilson Street cnr Wentworth Street, Shellharbour on Thursday, 28 November, 2019 at 10:30am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 25, 2019
