Brian Charles HARDMAN

Brian Charles HARDMAN Notice
HARDMAN Brian Charles of Kiama



Passed away suddenly on Sunday, 8 September 2019. Dearly loved father and father in law of John and Helen, Will and Sommer, Melissa and Mitch and best friend of Linda. Much loved Paw Paw - Poppy of his grandchildren Dallan, Maci-Jane, Indiana, Samuel. Loved brother of Bruce, Patrick, Ann-Maree and their families.



Aged 65 Years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person,

no one can replace



Requiem Mass for the repose of Brian's soul will be celebrated at SS Peter & Paul's Catholic Church, Manning Street Kiama on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 at 11am. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 14, 2019
